X
Dark Mode Toggle

Jon Rahm out of Players Championship with stomach illness

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Jon Rahm is out of The Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jon Rahm withdrew from The Players Championship on Friday because of a stomach illness, leaving the strongest field of the year without its No. 1 player.

Rahm opened with a 71. He was due to play with second-ranked Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Rory McIlroy in the second round.

He pulled out some 30 minutes before his tee time with what his manager referred to as a “bad stomach bug.”

Rahm already is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour this year, allowing him to regain the No. 1 ranking. Scheffler and McIlroy could overtake him this week depending on how they fare. McIlroy, who shot 76 on the first day, first had to try to make the cut.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
5 key takeaways from the February US jobs report
2
Biden budget vs. House GOP: Values on display in debt fight
3
Silicon Valley Bank seized after run by depositors
4
US says intelligence shows Russia stirring unrest in Moldova
5
Why would Russia use hypersonic missile in strike on Ukraine
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top