Jon Jones to headline UFC 285 in heavyweight title fight

Nation & World
By MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press
37 minutes ago
UFC President Dana White announced Jon Jones will fight for the heavyweight title March 4 against Ciryl Gane in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC 285 got a major boost Saturday when UFC President Dana White announced Jon Jones will fight for the heavyweight title March 4 against Ciryl Gane at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jones (26-1) will make his first appearance since February 2020 when he beat Dominick Reyes to defend his light heavyweight championship. He then vacated the title in hopes of getting a shot at the heavyweight belt.

White said he offered former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou the richest deal for a heavyweight in UFC history to fight Jones, but he turned it down. So White turned to Gane (11-1).

“Many believe, including me, (Jones is) the best of all time," White said. "Jon Jones has been ready, willing and able to fight anybody. He didn't care who it was.”

