Jon Jones returns to win UFC heavyweight title in 1st round

The swiftness of this victory cemented that legacy.

There were questions whether so much time off would affect Jones’ effectiveness, and he spent time at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to prepare for this night. His last fight was Feb. 8, 2020, a unanimous decision over Dominick Reyes.

“I had to show up and get him down to the ground," Jones said. "I been wresting since I was 12 years. I feel stronger than ever. Once I got him in my hands, I know I could take control.”

The victory extended Jones' record unbeaten streak to 19 in a row, and he improved to 27-1 with one no-contest.

Jones said he next wants Stipe Miocic, who is the second-ranked contender and who Jones called the greatest heavyweight ever.

France’s Ciryl Gane, 32, was the top-ranked heavyweight contender. His record dropped to 11-2.

In the co-main event in a women's bout, sixth-ranked Alexa Grasso (16-3) of Mexico submitted champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) Kyrgyzstan by 4:34 at of the fourth round to capture the belt.

“I feel like this is a dream,” Grasso said. “I’ve dreamed of this moment.”

Shevchenko, 34, had won her previous eight title matches and was in control of this one through three rounds by dictating the action and repeatedly taking Grasso to the floor.

Grasso, however, got Shevchenko to the mat late in the fourth when the now former champ went for a back kick. Then Grasso, 29, put Shevchenko in a position where she was forced to tap out.

Middleweight Bo Nickal, 27, won his UFC debut, submitting Jamie Pickett, 34 by arm triangle at 2:54 of the first round. Nickal won three NCAA wrestling championships at Penn State. He moved to 4-0 overall; Pickett is 13-9.

Scenes of the remake of 1989 movie “Road House” were shot in between action in the octagon with actor Jake Gyllenhaal portraying an MMA fighter.

