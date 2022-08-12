Jon Batiste leaves Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show'

“We’ve been so lucky to have a front row seat to Jon’s incredible talent for the past seven years," Colbert said on Thursday's show. "But we’re happy for you, Jon, and I can’t wait to have you back on as guest with your next hit record.”

Louis Cato, who has served as interim bandleader this summer, will take over on a permanent basis when the show returns for its eighth season. He has been with the show since its launch. Cato has worked with the likes of Beyonce, Mariah Carey and John Legend and is working on a new album. Colbert called him a musical genius.