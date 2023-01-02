Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets top Celtics after rim delay

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and Jayson Tatum shook off a slow start to add 25 for Boston, which shot just 9 of 33 from 3-point range in the opener of a four-game trip. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Celtics, whose lead in the East was sliced to 1 1/2 games.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone called the matchup a “hell of a challenge" and that was before Denver announced Jamal Murray was out again. The point guard has missed two of the past three games due to issues with his surgically repaired left knee.

Bruce Brown started in his place and went 4 of 6 on 3s. It was a familiar theme for the Nuggets, who entered as the NBA's top 3-point shooting team. They are 34 of 58 from long distance over the past two games.

The game was billed as a matchup of top NBA MVP contenders Jokic and Tatum. And the crowd took notice.

A large number of Celtics fans started chanting “MVP! MVP!" when Tatum went to the foul line late in the second quarter. Nuggets fans loudly returned the favor moments later with their own MVP chant for Jokic when he went to the line.

In the end, Jokic showed it'll be tough to wrestle the trophy from him.

MAZZULLA RETURNS

Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla was back after a two-game absence due to corneal abrasions in both eyes after he got hurt in a pickup game Tuesday. Assistant coach Damon Stoudamire led Boston to two wins.

“Our staff really stepped up,” Mazzulla said.

JOKIC THREE-PEAT?

Celtics great Larry Bird from 1984-86 was the last player to win three straight NBA MVP awards. Malone grew irritated before the game with the suggestion Jokic can't do the same.

“If people's reasons for not giving him the MVP is because he's won two in a row, that's lazy,” Malone said.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Jaylen Brown and Denver's Bones Hyland drew technical fouls after a brief scuffle early in the fourth quarter. ... Jaylen Brown hit his first four shots and had 12 points in the first 4:06.

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, who had a monster overtime dunk to seal a Christmas night win over Phoenix, brought the crowd to its feet with a reverse alley-oop jam on a feed from Jokic near the end of the first half. Gordon had 18 points.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

Nuggets: At Minnesota on Monday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski