Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets to 129-113 win over Rockets

“I just missed the open shots,” Murray said. “Even the ones I tried to create, I just felt like I let us down because I didn’t make them. When I take them, I expect to make them. It was frustrating when I shoot and miss shots that everybody’s used to me making.”

Malone thinks Murray has a chance to be "an all-NBA type player.”

“To do that, the scoring, rebounding, the playmaking and, most importantly, defense has to be there every night. But I think he’s really finding his offensive rhythm and his confidence. I’m happy for him. I care about Jamal. It’s been a long journey for that kid," Malone said.

The Nuggets outscored Houston 62-42 in the paint. Zeke Nnaji matched a season high with 15 points off the bench.

Alperen Sengun led five Rockets in double figures with 18 points.

Houston (5-15) has the worst record in the Western Conference, but had won three of its previous five games.

Murray's 3 with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter stretched the Nuggets’ lead to 96-84 and capped a 15-4 run. After the Rockets got within seven, Denver scored the final eight points of the period, finished off by Nnaji's 3 at the buzzer.

The Nuggets’ lead grew to 20 in the fourth quarter.

“I feel like we exerted a lot of energy in that third,” Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. said. “It’s already hard playing in Colorado and it definitely came in as a factor. I feel like we just ran out of gas in that third quarter.”

TIP-INS

Nuggets: G Bones Hyland missed his third consecutive game with a non-COVID-19 illness. Hyland, a first-round draft pick in his second year with the team, is averaging 15 points per game this season. … F Michael Porter Jr. didn’t play as he continues to deal with a bruised left heel. It was the third straight game he missed. Malone said Porter “will come back when he’s ready.” Porter is averaging 16.4 points, tied for the third-highest mark on the team.

Rockets: G Jalen Green had 17 points and a team-high seven assists. … With his father, former Nuggets forward Kenyon Martin, in attendance, F Kenyon Martin Jr. had 15 points.

UP NEXT

The teams play in Denver again Wednesday night.

