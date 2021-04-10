Jokic leads Nuggets to 8th straight win by beating Spurs

White had 25 points and DeRozan added 24 for the sputtering Spurs, who have dropped five in a row. DeRozan also had 12 assists.

The Nuggets remain the hottest team in the league behind the play of Jokic, the Denver big man who can do a little bit of everything. That included a dunk in which he did a pull-up on the rim, a deep hook and one pinpoint pass after another.

As a team, the Nuggets finished with 32 assists. It was their 18th straight game with 25 or more assists, the longest streak in franchise history.

“The greatest challenge that we have right now is not getting bored with success and not allowing bad habits to creep in,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We went into this season talking about trying to win a championship. So if that’s our goal, we have to hold ourselves accountable when we’re not doing things we’re supposed to do.”

TIP-INS

Spurs: C Gorgui Dieng reaggravated his shoulder injury. Coach Gregg Popovich wasn’t sure how long Dieng would be out.

Nuggets: PG Jamal Murray missed a third straight game with right knee soreness. ... Morris scored eight of his points in a pivotal stretch to close out the third. ... Porter had 10 boards. ... Denver signed guard Shaquille Harrison to a two-way deal. He didn’t play Friday.

POP RESPECT

Malone’s vote for best coach in NBA history? Easy, Popovich.

The 72-year-old Spurs coach has 1,301 career regular-season wins.

“For him to be as engaged and locked in and committed as he is at this juncture of his journey, his career, his life, is remarkable,” Malone said. “I think I speak for most people, he’ll go down as the greatest coach in NBA history if he hangs it up today.”

Meanwhile, Malone recently became the third-winningest coach in Nuggets history.

“I had no idea,” Malone said.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Dallas on Sunday in game No. 3 of their five-game trip.

Nuggets: Host Boston on Sunday to close out a five-game homestand.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front left, looks to pass the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, right, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan directs his teammates in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris, front left, drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, back left, and guard Patty Mills in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon argues for a call in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic hangs from the rim after dunking against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski