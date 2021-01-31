Jokic has 47 points, Nuggets end Jazz winning streak at 11

The lead was 86-58 with 8:11 left in the third quarter when Utah made a big run. The Jazz hit eight 3-pointers and outscored Denver by 18 to get to 99-91.

JaMychal Green had all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter when the Nuggets got the lead back to 20. Jokic matched his career high with a layup with 2:05 left.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Derrick Favors had seven points and six rebounds in his return. He missed the previous two games because of soreness in his lower back. ... Utah outscored every opponent but one by double digits during the 11-game winning streak. The only close game was a 109-105 victory over Denver on Jan. 17. ... The winning streak was the team’s longest since a 12-gamer Feb. 11-Mar. 10, 2009. The franchise record is 15 in 1996.

Nuggets: G Gary Harris (left adductor strain) didn’t play after the first quarter. He didn’t attempt a shot in 8:45 of court time. ... Set season highs with the 43-point first quarter and 79-point half.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

Nuggets: Host Detroit on Monday night.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, navigates to the rim through Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, front, center Derrick Favors, back left, and guard Jordan Clarkson in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front, drives the lane as Utah Jazz center Derrick Favors defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front, works the ball inside as Utah Jazz center Derrick Favors defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, drives to the basket as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, front right, and center Rudy Gobert defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic directs his teammates against the Utah Jazz in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles, right, drives past Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski