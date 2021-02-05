Joint Base Andrews breach triggers broad security review

Air Force leaders have asked the Air Force inspector general to look into the breach, which happened on Thursday, as well as review security protocols at bases worldwide.

“Everybody is taking this very seriously,” said chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, adding that the Air Force already adjusted some of its security protocols at Andrews this morning. He did not provide details on the adjustments, but President Joe Biden is expected to arrive at Andrews later on Friday to fly home to Wilmington, Delaware.