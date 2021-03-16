Johnson looks east to Asia as focus of post-Brexit strategy

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will be sent to the region later this year for its first operational deployment.

The review also outlined an overhaul of the U.K.'s defense policies, most notably paving the way for increasing the amount of nuclear warheads Britain has at its disposal to 260. That reverses a decade-long plan to reduce the stockpile to 180.

The document described a deteriorating global security environment, and said a “minimum, credible, independent nuclear deterrent” remains “essential in order to guarantee our security."

Asked about the need to boost the U.K.'s nuclear capabilities, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC that it was "the ultimate insurance policy against the worst threat from hostile states.”

Johnson said some longstanding policies will remain the same: Britain would remain “unswervingly committed” to NATO and preserving peace and security in Europe, and the U.S. will remain Britain’s most important ally.

Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, said Britain’s policies toward China remained inconsistent and questioned Johnson’s reticence on cutting international aid spending and the U.K.’s arms export policies.

“If ‘Global Britain’ is to mean anything, it cannot mean selling arms to Saudi Arabia and cutting aid to Yemen,” Starmer said.

The government also said it will make climate change and preserving biodiversity its top international priority over the next decade. The new priorities are the result of a year-long review of Britain’s security, defense, international development and foreign policy.

Tuesday's announcement came after Johnson announced in November a 16.5 billion-pound ($23 billion) increase in defense spending over the next four years, focusing on the future battlefields of space and cyber rather than traditional resources such as army troops.

A defense report to be published next week is expected to set up detailed plans to modernize the armed forces, cut around 10,000 troops and reduce the fleet of battle tanks.