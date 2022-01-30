Castroneves claims yet another crown jewel with Rolex win

Castroneves will drive the full IndyCar season for Shank this year in a two-car effort that includes his former Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud. Shank grabbed both Castroneves and Pagenaud to help his fulltime IMSA sports car drivers Olivier Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist win the 60th running of the Rolex.

The 24-hour race remarkably came down to the final minutes in four of the five classes at Daytona. And it was a huge day for the IndyCar Series, which had five drivers claim Rolex watches.

Colton Herta, Pato O'Ward and IndyCar rookie Devlin DeFrancesco rallied DragonSpeed USA from several laps down to win the LMP2 class, with Herta going door-to-door in the final minutes with Tower Motorsport. Herta came out the victor when the two cars almost touched and Louis Deletraz went off course.

The new GTD Pro class was decided by a frantic battle between a pair of Porsches, and Pfaff Motorsports, which enlisted IMSA reigning co-champion Felipe Nasr as its endurance driver, earned the win.

Riley Motorsports won the LMP 3 class and Wright Motorsports won the GT Daytona class.

The field featured 61 cars, the most since 2014, and was run in record-low temperatures.

Temperatures dipped into the low 30s overnight, but it was a mild 53 degrees and sunny when Castroneves climbed yet another fence.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports