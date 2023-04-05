Johnny Depp-starrer 'Jeanne du Barry' to open Cannes

Organizers of the French festival announced Wednesday that this year's edition will get underway with the period film directed by and starring Maïwenn, the French actress and filmmaker. She plays Louis XV's favorite courtesan, Jeanne du Barry.

"Jeanne du Barry" has been billed as Depp's comeback film following his explosive trial last year with Amber Heard, his ex-wife. After both Depp and Heard accused each other of physical and verbal abuse, a civil jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages and $2 million to Heard. In December, they reached a settlement.