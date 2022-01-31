John James announces run for Michigan congressional seat

The 10th District, newly created through redistricting, includes a chunk of Macomb County and a small portion of Oakland County and is considered competitive. Then-President Donald Trump narrowly won the area of the state in 2020 over Joe Biden.

“Our community needs a congressman who is grounded in real life — a leader who will defend our freedom, ensure good-paying jobs are available at home and offer to extend a helping hand to our neighbors in need," James said in a statement.