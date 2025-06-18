Breaking: Crash on I-75 blocking traffic

Joe Biden to attend Juneteenth celebration at historic AME church in Texas

Former President Joe Biden will be attending a Juneteenth celebration at a historic African Methodist Episcopal church in Galveston, Texas
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater after laying a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater after laying a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Nation & World
By SEUNG MIN KIM – Associated Press
Updated 46 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Joe Biden will be attending a Juneteenth celebration at a historic African Methodist Episcopal church in Galveston, Texas.

The former Democratic president's plans were confirmed by a person with knowledge of them but not authorized to discuss logistics publicly.

In 2021, Biden signed legislation that established Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The day marks the end of slavery by commemorating June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston.

The event Thursday will be held at the Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Galveston.

That church, the first and oldest operating AME church in the state, is one of the locations where an order announcing the end of slavery in Texas was announced on that day in 1865, according to the Galveston County Daily News.

A view of a section of the 1865 Juneteenth General Order No. 3 that is displayed by the Dallas Historical Society at the Fair Park Hall of State in Dallas, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The 1865 Juneteenth General Order No. 3 is displayed by Kaitlyn Price, curator of collections for the Dallas Historical Society, at the Fair Park Hall of State, in Dallas, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Amazon hopes to deliver 10,000 robotaxis annually with new factory...
2
Federal judge to deny Trump administration's motion to dismiss lawsuit...
3
Wall Street drifts as the countdown ticks to the Fed's decision on...
4
Justice Department challenges Kentucky reg allowing in-state tuition...
5
A look at soaring border tensions between Cambodia and Thailand