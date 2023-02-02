Joe Biden, Bill Clinton mark 3 decades of family leave act

Biden and Clinton will take part in an event Thursday at the White House to put the spotlight on legislation that guaranteed many American workers up to 12 unpaid weeks off to recover from major illness or childbirth or to take care of sick family members. Clinton signed the bill into law on Feb. 5, 1993.

Biden championed but failed to win support for paid leave for workers in 2021. On Thursday, he will sign a memorandum that calls on heads of federal agencies to support access to unpaid family and medical leave for federal workers in their first year on the job, according to the White House. Workers aren't entitled to unpaid leave under the law until they've been employed for a year.