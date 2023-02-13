Jodie Comer named best actress at UK's WhatOnStage awards

“Prime Facie,” written by Suzie Miller, was named best new play, while a new production of Mike Bartlett’s “Cock” took the trophy for best revival.

“Bonnie & Clyde the Musical,” a decade-old Broadway flop revived to acclaim in London’s West End, was named best new musical. An edgy, stripped down production of “Oklahoma!” that came to London after a hit run in New York was named best musical revival.

The night’s biggest winner was “My Neighbor Totoro,” an adaption of a classic Studio Ghibli animated film, which took five prizes including best direction for Phelim McDermott.

The awards, now in their 23rd year, are sponsored by theater website WhatsOnStage.com and are decided by public vote.