Jockey, trainer help long-shot Rich Strike in Derby upset

That connection between horse and rider was clear as Leon guided Rich Strike from 15th after a mile behind contender Messier on the rail in the stretch. As Epicenter and Zandon battled for the win, Leon angled his mount to the right, split two horses and blasted past the leaders for the highly improbable win.

Nobody saw Rich Strike coming, figuratively or literally. Nor could they do anything about him.

“Everything was perfect. We thought we were home," said Epicenter's jockey, Joel Rosario. "Too bad that horse got us right at the end. I thought Epicenter ran a tremendous race. He did everything. He responded when I asked him. We ran too good to get beat.”

Epicenter's trainer, Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen was even more stunned at having his first Derby win painfully snatched away in the stretch yet again.

“I can’t believe it after Epicenter’s effort," said Asmussen, who lost the 2011 Derby when Nehro and Shackelford were beaten by Animal Kingdom.

"And, the scenario in which I went 0 for 24, you couldn’t make up. I got beat by the horse that just got in.”

The pieces began coming together on Friday when Ethereal Road was scratched, denying Hall of Fame trainer and four-time Derby winner D. Wayne Lukas his 50th starter. That opened the door for Rich Strike, who breezed five furlongs in 59.60 seconds at Churchill Downs on April 27 and just had to wait for an opportunity.

As Reed helped that process unfold, Leon spent Friday recording three seconds atop five mounts at Belterra Park near Cincinnati. Some details remained Saturday at Churchill Downs, but Reed wasn't stressed.

Rich Strike demonstrated why with a run for the ages.

“We had pretty much everything wrapped up yesterday and what I told everybody that came with me, I said, ‘This is gonna be a fun day,'" he said. "The pressure's not on us. We’re a longshot.

"Everybody enjoy it, we might not ever get the chance again so let’s not waste the day worrying.’ And we all painted our little pinky golden for luck. We had a few drinks, barbecue, we had a great time and like a friend of mine told me, we had great karma all day and here we are.”

At that point a bunch of painted pinkie fingers went up around the interview room from the horse's ownership connection, a fitting celebration after everything came up roses in the Derby.

Caption Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon lead the pack as they cross the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Jockey Sonny Leon tosses roses into the air as he rides Rich Strike to the winner's circle after winning the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, is led to the winner's circle after winning the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel