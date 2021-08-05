Jocelyne Bourassa, Canadian golf star, dies at 74

Her biggest professional victory came in 1973 when she captured the inaugural La Canadienne in Montreal. No other Canadian won the Canadian Women’s Open until Brooke Henderson 45 years later.

Henderson, also playing at the Tokyo Olympics, said Bourassa had reached out to her after she won the CP Women’s Open in 2018 and they stayed in regular contact although they met only once. Henderson says she keeps a photo of that meeting on her iPad.

“She’s been a legend for Canadian golf and somebody that I’ve looked up to,” Henderson said.

Bourassa was born in Shawinigan, Quebec. She was inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame in 1996 and Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.