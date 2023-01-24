J&J tops 4Q earnings forecasts as profit, revenue slip

J&J also again recorded no U.S. sales in the quarter from its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, which brought in $689 million in revenue from international markets.

The company also booked costs in the fourth quarter for winding down production of the vaccine. U.S. regulators have strictly limited who can receive J&J’s shot due to a small risk of rare but serious blood clots.

Johnson & Johnson sells prescription drugs and medical devices after splitting off its consumer health business, which includes well-known products like BandAids.

Overall, adjusted earnings totaled $2.35 per share in the fourth quarter for J&J.

Analysts expected earnings of $2.23 per share on $23.9 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

For 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings of between $10.40 and $10.60 per share, a range that starts off well above Wall Street expectations.

Shares of New Brunswick, New Jersey-based J&J climbed 1%, or $1.68, to $169.99 in premarket trading.