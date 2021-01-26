J&J 4Q sales rise despite pandemic, but charges cut profits

Adjusted net income came to $4.97 billion, or $1.86 per share. That easily topped the $1.81 Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

Total revenue for the quarter totaled $22.48 billion, up 8.3% from $20.75 billion. Analysts had expected $21.62 billion.

Revenue in the U.S. totaled $11.81 billion, up just under 10%, while international revenue rose 7%, to $10.67 billion.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey, company said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic reduced sales for its prescription medicines and consumer health products, except for increased demand for oral care products such as Listerine. Despite a major revamp of its iconic baby care product line, sales in that segment fell 3%, to $407 million.

The pandemic, and the associated deferral of many medical procedures, also hurt the medical devices business, reducing sales of surgery, vision care and orthopedics products. J&J noted that the segment's full-year results reflect market recovery in the second half of last year, potentially a good sign for other device makers.

Prescription drug sales jumped 16.3%, to $12.27 billion, led by immune disorder drugs to Stelara and cancer drugs Darzelex, Imbruvica and Erleada.

Sales of consumer health products such as Tylenol and Listerine edged up 1.4% to $3.62 billion. Meanwhile, sales for the medical devices and diagnostics unit dipped nearly 1%, to $6.59 billion.

J&J gave its first financial forecast for 2021, saying it expects sales of $90.5 billion to $91.7 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $9.40 to $9.60. Both were up 10 % or more from 2020. Analysts were expecting 2021 revenue of $88.59 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $8.96.

For all of 2020, Johnson & Johnson reported revenue of $82.58 billion, up just 0.6% from 2019, and net income of $14.71 billion, which was 2.7% below 2019's net income.

This story has been corrected to show that the CEO is Alex Gorsky, not Gorski.