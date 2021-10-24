Jin Young Ko wins LPGA South Korea, set to move to No 1

It was Ko's first playoff in an LPGA tournament.

“I wasn’t that nervous going into the playoff. I think I was feeding off the confidence I had during the round,” she said. “When I was heading to the tee, I turned to Dave (caddie Dave Brooker) and I told him that this was my first playoff ever, and he smiled, and he said, ‘Welcome.’ And that helped me ease those nerves.”

Four players were tied for third, four strokes behind, including South Korean-born New Zealander Lydia Ko after a 64.

Going into the tournament, Jin Young Ko had 14 straight rounds in the 60s, tying her with Annika Sorenstam (2005) and So Yeon Ryu (2015-17) for the most in tour history.

But Ko finished with a 1-under 71 on Thursday to end the streak. She's now started a new one, shooting 64-67-64 to finish the tournament.

Ko won her third tournament of the season at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey, her third win in her past six starts, a stretch that included a runner-up finish and a sixth-place finish.

The LPGA started out with a four-tournament Asia swing until events in Shanghai, Japan, and Taiwan were either canceled or removed from the schedule due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. That left Busan as a one-off event on the schedule, and many of the top North American players decided not to play.

