X

Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to open training camp with the Raiders, AP source says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed a physical on his injured left foot and will begin training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed a physical on his injured left foot and will begin training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made.

Training camp opens Wednesday.

Garoppolo did not participate in organized team activities because of the foot injury, but coach Josh McDaniels expressed confidence from the beginning the newly signed quarterback would be ready for camp.

“We’re always going to err at this time of the year on being smart,” McDaniels said at the time. “We don’t play a football game for 3 1/2 months, so try to rush (players) out there in May, it’s a poor decision.”

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million free-agent contract on March 17. His deal was announced a day later than others because of concerns about the foot.

He reportedly signed a waiver rather than take a physical, which gave the Raiders flexibility in case Garoppolo — who has a history of being hurt — wasn't ready to go.

He was injured late last season while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Browns' Nick Chubb among several star running backs to discuss devalued...
2
Israel's Netanyahu hospitalized as thousands protest judicial overhaul...
3
Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wins the Tour de France for 2nd straight...
4
Harman unstoppable in drama-free British Open win at Hoylake
5
Voters brave the heat as Spain holds election that could make it the...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top