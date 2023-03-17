Jim Ratcliffe jets in for Manchester United buyout talks

Ratcliffe has said he would take a “fan-centered approach” to ownership and that he is “focusing on winning the Champions League.”

It is still not certain if the Glazers will cede total control of United as it considers “strategic alternatives.”

The American family, which also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, bought United in 2005 and has resisted repeated attempts from fans to drive them out.

Last year, Raine handled the sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital for about $3 billion.

United is estimated to reach up to $6 billion.

