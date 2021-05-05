Jill Biden visits Utah school as US moves toward reopening

But a Biden administration survey of U.S. schools last month found striking variations in how students of different races and ethnicities were learning. Among fourth-graders, more than half of white students were being taught fully in person. By contrast, less than a third of Black and Hispanic fourth-graders were back in classrooms full time, along with just 15% of Asian students.

The disparities have raised alarms among advocates who worry the pandemic is worsening racial inequities in education. Debate also persists nationwide on how schools can reopen safely.

In conservative Utah, most schools reopened fully in the fall with precautions like social distancing and mask-wearing. Those in hard-hit Salt Lake City, though, stayed remote into February.

The district’s school board agreed to reopen after the state became one of the first in the country to prioritize teachers for vaccines. Vaccinations were a sticking point as discussions with teachers hit a stalemate in January in some of the nation’s largest school districts in places like California and Chicago.

At Glendale Middle, 65% of students are Hispanic, 12% are Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander and 6% are Asian, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The area also has a large refugee community, and a majority of students qualify for free and reduced-price lunch.

Student grades dropped in Salt Lake City while all learning was conducted remotely but have improved since reopening for in-person classes, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. At Glendale Middle, half of students still received at least one F during the third quarter, but that was down from 61% in the first quarter, the paper found.

Jill Biden landed late Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas, where she was greeted at the airport by Nevada Democratic Gov. Sisolak, his wife Kathy Sisolak, Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, Democratic congresswomen Dina Titus and Susie Lee and Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

Biden planned to spend the night in Las Vegas before visiting nurses at a local hospital Thursday.

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in Las Vegas contributed to this report. Eppolito is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Glendale Middle School eighth grader Rosa Sanchez receives applause from first lady Jill Biden as she walks to the podium to speak at Glendale Middle School in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Biden visited the school to thank teachers for their diligence and hard work during the pandemic. (Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP) Credit: Laura Seitz Credit: Laura Seitz

First lady Jill Biden arrives to board an aircraft as she departs Washington on travel to Salt Lake City, Utah, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP) Credit: Carlos Barria Credit: Carlos Barria

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, left, and Utah first lady Abby Cox greet first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Salt Lake City International Airport's TAC Air terminal. Biden visited a local middle school to teachers for their diligence and hard work during the pandemic and ended her day visiting a local vaccination site. (Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP) Credit: Spenser Heaps Credit: Spenser Heaps

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, watch a student demonstrate her project, during a visit to Yorktown Elementary School, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yorktown, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci