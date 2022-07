Jill Biden, Ukraine's first lady meet again, this time at WH

Biden visited Romania and Slovakia in May in a public show of support for Ukrainians, mostly women and children, who had fled to those countries after Russia's invasion.

“When I came back, one of the things that I said was you cannot go to a war zone and come back and not feel the sorrow and pain of the people that I met,” Biden said, recalling that Zelenska had introduced her to many refugees.

“You asked me then to talk about mental health issues, and so I came back and I talked to my team,” Biden said. She said she had sent Zelenska a letter outlining “what we’re doing to help with mental health for the mothers and the children who have really, clearly suffered such tragedy, and the atrocities."

Biden, joined in the Blue Room by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and other administration officials, said they would take turns updating Zelenska on how their agencies are helping. Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, participated.

Zelenska did not speak while American and Ukrainian journalists were in the room.

When Jill Biden concluded her brief opening remarks, she remembered Zelenska's translator and asked, “Is that too long?”

Before she arrived at the White House, Zelenska accepted a human rights award Tuesday on behalf of the Ukrainian people in recognition of their fight for freedom from Russia. The Dissident Human Rights Award was presented by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.

“It is an honor to be here and accept this award in the name of every Ukrainian man and woman fighting Russian aggression today,” Zelenska said through a translator.

Zelenska's White House visit followed meetings Monday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

On Wednesday, she is scheduled to address members of Congress in an auditorium at the Capitol, following a similar appearance by her husband at an earlier point in the war.

Zelenska had largely disappeared with the couple’s two children during the war's opening months, and has been raising her public profile since she emerged from seclusion for the Mother's Day meeting with Biden.

Zelenskyy discussed his wife's trip to Washington in his nightly address to Ukrainians, saying she will speak to Congress on behalf of all Ukrainian mothers and women.

“And I really believe that it will be heard by those on whom decision-making in the U.S. depends,” he said.

Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption First Lady Jill Biden, left, greets Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, before they sit down together in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Also pictured is U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, second from left, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Toria Nuland, third from left, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, fourth from left, and Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, second from right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption First Lady Jill Biden, left, greets Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, before they sit down together in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Also pictured is U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, second from left, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Toria Nuland, third from left, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, fourth from left, and Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, second from right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption First lady Jill Biden, center, speaks with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, left, as they sit down for a meeting with Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Also pictured is U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, right, and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Toria Nuland, second from right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption First lady Jill Biden, center, speaks with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, left, as they sit down for a meeting with Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Also pictured is U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, right, and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Toria Nuland, second from right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, tours the Victims of Communism Museum with Andrew Bremberg, President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation before accepting the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Combined Shape Caption Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, tours the Victims of Communism Museum with Andrew Bremberg, President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation before accepting the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. At left is Dr. Lee Edwards, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, second from left is Andrew Bremberg, President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at right is Amb. Aldona Wos. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. At left is Dr. Lee Edwards, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, second from left is Andrew Bremberg, President and CEO of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at right is Amb. Aldona Wos. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, followed but Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, arrives to accept the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, followed but Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, arrives to accept the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is greeted by Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, as she arrives to accept the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is greeted by Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, as she arrives to accept the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. At left is Dr. Lee Edwards, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation and at right is Amb. Aldona Wos. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. At left is Dr. Lee Edwards, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation and at right is Amb. Aldona Wos. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster