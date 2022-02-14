Jill Biden turns Valentine's Day into lesson for 2nd graders

Each student was asked to use words that reflect her values in their designs: compassion, courage, family, gratitude, healing, hope, kindness, love, peace, strength and unity.

The hearts have been strung together and are hanging in a window just inside the entrance to the East Wing, along with three large red hearts placed on the floor that say “hope,” “healing” and “love," according to a photograph provided by the first lady's office.

She signed the “healing” heart with “Love, Jill.”

Diasgranados is Washington's 2021 Teacher of the Year. Biden, a veteran community college professor, met Diasgranados last October when she and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona hosted the 2020 and 2021 Teachers of the Year at the White House.