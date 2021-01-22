Jill Biden thanks Guard members with chocolate chip cookies

“I truly appreciate all that you do,” the first lady said. “The National Guard will always hold a special place in the heart of all the Bidens.”

Jill Biden's unannounced troop visit came after her first public outing as first lady.

She highlighted services for cancer patients at Whitman-Walker Health, a Washington institution with a history of serving HIV/AIDS patients and the LGBTQ community. The clinic receives federal money to help provide primary care services in underserved areas.

Staff told the first lady that cancer screenings had fallen since last March because patients didn't want to come in because of the coronavirus pandemic. More and more patients are taking advantage of options to see a doctor online.

When the issue of universal access to broadband internet was raised, Jill Biden, who is a teacher, said she hears from teachers around the country who can't get in touch with their students because of the spotty access in some areas.

“We just have to work together and address some of these things," she said. “The first thing we have to do is address this pandemic and get everybody vaccinated and back to work and back to their schools and get things back to the new normal.”

First lady Jill Biden surprises National Guard members outside the Capitol with chocolate chip cookies, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington.

First lady Jill Biden surprises National Guard members outside the Capitol with chocolate chip cookies, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington.

First lady Jill Biden poses for a photograph with members of the National Guard, after surprising them with chocolate chip cookies, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

First lady Jill Biden, center, speaks with Kim Thiboldeaux, left, CEO of the Cancer Support Community, and Naseema Shafi, right, CEO of Whitman-Walker Health, during a tour of Whitman-Walker Health Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington.

First lady Jill Biden, right, tours Whitman-Walker Health, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington.

First lady Jill Biden, right, speaks with Kim Thiboldeaux, left, CEO of the Cancer Support Community, during a tour of Whitman-Walker Health, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington.

First lady Jill Biden tours Whitman-Walker Health, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington.

First lady Jill Biden's necklace says "Mama," as she takes a tour of Whitman-Walker Health, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington.