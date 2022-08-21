BreakingNews
Hamilton man charged in brother’s killing found incompetent for trial
Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will go to Delaware

FILE - President Joe Biden looks at his grandson Beau Biden as first lady Jill Biden waves and walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Aug. 10, 2022. Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave South Carolina, where she's been isolated since vacationing with President Joe Biden. Her office says the 71-year-old first lady will rejoin the president at their Delaware beach home later Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Nation & World
Updated Aug 21, 2022
First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for the virus and will leave South Carolina, where she's been isolated since vacationing with President Joe Biden

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave South Carolina, where she had isolated since vacationing with President Joe Biden, and rejoin him at their Delaware beach home, her office said Sunday.

The White House announced on Tuesday that the 71-year-old first lady, who like her husband has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, had tested positive for the coronavirus. She first had symptoms on Monday.

The 79-year-old president recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

Jill Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and isolated at the Kiawah Island vacation home for five days before receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said. Jill Biden planned to travel to Delaware later Sunday.

