Jill Biden lauds Romanian efforts to help Ukrainian refugees

“The Romanian people are amazing, to welcome all these refugees into their homes and offer them food and clothing and shelter and give them their hearts,” she added. “I think the world knows that.”

Around 7,000 Ukrainians cross the border and arrive in Romania daily, said Pablo Zapata, the Romanian representative for the U.N. refugee agency.

U.N. and other agencies and the Romanian government are providing refugees with a range of services, including food, shelter, education, health and mental health care, and counseling, among other services.

Biden asked specifically about the provision of mental health services and whether summer school was available to help refugee students catch up on their education.

The first lady was briefed as she opened the second day of a four-day trip to Romania and Slovakia that was designed to showcase U.S. support for Ukrainian refugees. Slovakia also shares a border with Ukraine. Biden was scheduled to spend Sunday there meeting with refugees.

After the briefing, Biden met with Romanian first lady Carmen Iohannis over lunch at her private residence. Iohannis kept her job as an English teacher just like Biden kept hers.

Biden then was touring a school and meeting Ukrainian refugee students and their parents.

She was ending Saturday in Bratislava, Slovakia, in preparation for stops their Sunday to spend Mother’s Day with refugees and visit a village on the border with Ukraine.

___

Caption First lady Jill Biden listens during a briefing on humanitarian efforts for those displaced by the war in Ukraine from United Nations agencies, NGOs, and the Romanian government during a visit to the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption First lady Jill Biden listens during a briefing on humanitarian efforts for those displaced by the war in Ukraine from United Nations agencies, NGOs, and the Romanian government during a visit to the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption First lady Jill Biden, left, gives bottles of ketchup to Major Shawn Bradberry, U.S. Army Deputy Host Nation Advisor for Romania, right, during her visit to the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania, Friday, May 6, 2022. The base was out of ketchup. Biden also served meals to and visit with some of the U.S. troops assigned to the base during her visit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption First lady Jill Biden, left, talks with Save the Children Romania Chief Executive Officer Gabriela Alexandrescu, right, before the start of a briefing on humanitarian efforts for those displaced by the war in Ukraine from United Nations agencies, NGOs, and the Romanian government during a visit to the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption First lady Jill Biden listens during a briefing on humanitarian efforts for those displaced by the war in Ukraine from United Nations agencies, NGOs, and the Romanian government during a visit to the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest, Romania., Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption First lady Jill Biden speaks during a briefing on humanitarian efforts for those displaced by the war in Ukraine from United Nations agencies, NGOs, and the Romanian government during a visit to the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest, Romania., Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption First lady Jill Biden listens during a briefing on humanitarian efforts for those displaced by the war in Ukraine from United Nations agencies, NGOs, and the Romanian government during a visit to the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest, Romania., Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh