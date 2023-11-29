Jill Biden brings a holiday ice rink to the White House for children to skate and play hockey

The 50-by-70-foot (15.2-by-21.3-meter) rink will operate throughout December, but the White House did not specify days and hours. Washington, D.C.-area schoolchildren and children from families with service members, frontline workers, first responders and teachers will be invited to skate.

The National Hockey League and the NHL Players Association will provide lessons through their "Learn to Play/Learn to Skate" program, which provides first-time participants with free head-to-toe equipment, weekly sessions and coaching.

This is not the first ice rink on the White House grounds.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter, who was buried Wednesday in her hometown of Plains, Georgia, had an ice rink built on the South Lawn for Olympian Peggy Fleming to perform during White House Christmas receptions.

Other supporters of the new rink include the National Park Service, the National Park Foundation and Comcast Spectacor.