Jill Biden heads to Latin America before hemispheric summit

In Quito, Ecuador, on Thursday, the first lady will meet with President Guillermo Lasso and first lady María de Lourdes Alcívar de Lasso at the Carondelet Palace. The first ladies will visit a child development center to learn about government efforts to improve childhood nutrition.

Biden will also visit an elementary school that hosts a U.S.-backed accelerated learning program that helps Ecuadorian, Venezuelan and Colombian dropouts return to school.

In Panama City, Panama, on Friday, Biden will visit the Presidential Palace to sit down with first lady Yazmin Colón de Cortizo. They will also tour a school to learn about Cortizo's “See and Hear to Learn” program, which offers students eye and hearing exams, and eyeglasses and hearing aids.

On Saturday, Biden and Cortizo will tour The Good Samaritan Home to visit with residents with HIV/AIDS. The people at the shelter benefit from HIV/AIDS relief programs funded through a U.S. program, the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, the White House said.

Later Saturday, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Biden will address women who participated in U.S. State Department programs designed to help them become entrepreneurs. Her schedule Saturday also includes a meeting with President Rodrigo Chaves and first lady Signe Zeikate.

On Sunday, Biden will highlight joint work by the U.S. and Costa Rica to combat cancer when she tours the National Children’s Hospital of Costa Rica.

On Monday, Biden will visit a community center supported through the Sembremos Seguridad, or “Planting the Seeds of Security” program, which is led by the Costa Rican government with an assist from the U.S. State Department. Local governments, non-governmental organizations and law enforcement work to provide safe spaces and healthy outlets for Costa Rican youth.

She returns to Washington on Monday night.

President Biden was also leaving Washington on Thursday for his first official visit to Asia as president. He has scheduled stops in Seoul, South Korea, and Tokyo through May 24.