Jill Biden and the defense chief visit an Alabama base to highlight expanded military benefits

Austin is expected to discuss efforts the Pentagon has made to ease some of the financial and career hurdles that military families face. Austin has made improving troop quality of life a goal during his time as defense secretary.

His aim is to retain service members and show prospective recruits the programs the Pentagon offers to support a military career, including more housing help, career assistance for spouses and pay raises.

Earlier this year the Army, Marine Corps and Air Force reported they expect to meet recruitment goals for this budget year, but the Navy said it may fall short.

It has become more difficult for the military to recruit young people to serve. Fewer families have a direct connection to the military and more young people fall short of the fitness requirements to qualify.