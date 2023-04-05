Ji Hwan Bae's 1st career homer helps Pirates top Red Sox 4-1

Pivetta gave up three runs, one earned, with six strikeouts in five innings.

Bae, who started at second base and moved to center in the eighth, robbed Rafael Devers of an extra-base hit when he made a leaping grab against the Green Monster.

HAVE A SNACK

Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana headed toward the stands to get a foul ball that landed in the seats. Before he returned to his position, he ate some popcorn a fan handed him through the net.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Placed C Austin Hedges on the seven-day concussion injured list and selected catcher Tyler Heineman from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said RHP Brayan Bello (right elbow inflammation) and LHP James Paxton (strained right hamstring) both had their rehab work moved to their spring training complex.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (0-0, 7.71 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday afternoon’s series finale.

Red Sox: Veteran RHP Corey Kluber (0-1, 13.50) is set to go after getting roughed up for five runs over 3 1/3 innings in their opener against Baltimore. ___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP