Jewish Wizards forward Avdija weighs in on Irving situation

Avdija is in his third NBA season. He's the league's lone Israeli-born player.

“I'm Jewish, and I love my culture, I love my country," he said. "It's a little upsetting to hear some stuff about your religion. Just spread love, man. Love everybody, love all cultures.”

Avdija talked about the support he receives from the Jewish community and Israelis around the world. He was asked how often he's had to deal with antisemitism.

“In terms of things like that, it's always going to be there. It will never go away,” he said. "It's just, if you want to pay attention to the stuff or you just want to keep moving and focus on the important stuff in life. I'm a positive guy. I'm not looking for the bad things.”

Avdija was supportive of the punishment for Irving.

“I think there need to be consequences for the actions that players do," he said. "I don't know the amount, the punishment that the league gives, but I think it needs to be known that there's no room for words like that.”

Kyle Kuzma, Avdija's teammate, caused a bit of a stir when he tweeted, “Can’t even tell the truth no more,” on Friday. He said that was in reference to a personal matter and not Irving's situation.

Kuzma also said he received death threats following the tweet.

“It's probably bots at this point. I don't know who is behind the mic, who is behind the tweets,” Kuzma said. “But there were a few of those. But it all stems from just wrong place, wrong time, misinterpretations, so I get it. It's not the end of the world.”

