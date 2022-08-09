Jets' Saleh: Becton's season likely over after knee injury

Becton was having a second evaluation after suffering a chip fracture to his kneecap, Saleh confirmed, during the second play of 11-on-11 team drills Monday. The initial prognosis was optimistic, but an MRI later in the day revealed more damage to the knee than first expected.

“It's probably the inevitable,” Saleh said of the severity of the injury. “I'm just sick for Mekhi.”