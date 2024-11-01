Jets rookie Malachi Corley has TD overturned after he drops ball before goal line vs. Texans

With the Jets at the Texans 19 early in the second quarter, Corley took the toss from Aaron Rodgers and zipped down the right sideline. Corley sped into the end zone, but just before he crossed the goal line, he dropped the ball out of his right hand to celebrate.

A video review showed he had not gotten into the end zone before he dropped it. So, Corley was credited with an 18-yard run and a fumble. And because it rolled out of the side of the end zone, it was a touchback and a turnover.

The play left the crowd at MetLife Stadium — which was only about three-quarters full on Halloween night — stunned.

Corley was a third-round draft pick out of Western Kentucky who has seen little action this season. He entered with just a 4-yard catch in four NFL games.

The mistake was reminiscent of DeSean Jackson's gaffe while he was a rookie with Philadelphia during a “Monday Night Football” game in the 2008 season. He celebrated a touchdown against Dallas prematurely by flipping the football behind him at the 1-yard line before he got into the end zone.

