Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is 'doing everything' at practice in his return from torn Achilles tendon

“He’s doing everything,” coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday.

The 40-year-old Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon on the fourth snap of his debut with the Jets in the season opener against Buffalo last Sept. 11. He pushed his rehabilitation with the intention to return at the end of last season, but decided to forgo those plans when New York fell out of playoff contention and he was still not 100% healthy.

Rodgers focused instead on being fully ready for this season — and he appears well on track to do so.

“He has no restrictions and he looks good,” Saleh said. “The arm talent is obviously still there. It's really just reacclimating to everything. We're trying a bunch of new stuff, too. It's just trying to evolve within the offense.”

Saleh said earlier this month during offseason workouts that the Jets expected Rodgers to be without restrictions once OTAs began.

On Tuesday, Saleh said whether Rodgers is 100% healthy is a better question for the quarterback to answer, but added: “As far as we're concerned, his track and what he's able to do, there's no limitations to what we're asking him to do at practice.”

Rodgers' return has refueled the optimism around the Jets, who were considered a playoff contender a year ago — with talk of a Super Bowl appearance suggested by the quarterback and his teammates.

New York, which has the NFL's longest active playoff drought at 13 seasons, is again being mentioned among the teams considered a contender. The league's schedule makers think highly of the team, too, slotting the Jets for six night prime-time games in the first 11 weeks.

Mike North, the NFL’s vice president for broadcast planning, said last week “I feel like the Jets kind of owe us one” after the team had five prime-time games scheduled and Rodgers was hurt in Week 1.

“It's New York, there's always going to be excitement,” Saleh said. “It's awesome that we're looked at in that light. But at the same time, none of it matters unless we focus on the process, going day to day and try to do the best we can.”

