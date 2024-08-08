BreakingNews
Fire that destroyed former Beckett Paper building in Hamilton called suspicious

Jets have Aaron Rodgers sit out their joint practice with the Commanders because of rainy weather

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sitting out the team’s joint practice with the Washington Commanders as a precaution because of inclement weather

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sitting out the team's joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Thursday as a precaution because of inclement weather.

With heavy rain moving through the area at the start of the practice, coach Robert Saleh pulled Rodgers from participating.

The 40-year-old Rodgers is coming off a torn left Achilles tendon that ended his season last year after just four snaps. He has been healthy, participated fully in every previous practice and looked good on the field during training camp this summer.

The Jets and Commanders have one joint practice in advance of their preseason opener Saturday at MetLife Stadium. Saleh previously said Rodgers wouldn't play in that or the second preseason game, with discussions about him participating in the third still to come.

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in April, is scheduled to start against the Jets.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

In Other News
1
Capitol riot defendant jailed over alleged threats against Supreme...
2
Suspects in foiled attack on Taylor Swift shows were inspired by...
3
Walz's military record under scrutiny as Vance, GOP question his...
4
Top UN official tells Security Council that Islamic State group...
5
Israel-Hamas war latest: The Israeli military orders another mass...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top