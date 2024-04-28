Jets forward Namestnikov is taken to the hospital after a puck hit him in the face

Namestnikov was trying to jump out of the way of a shot from teammate Nate Schmidt when the puck hit a stick and struck him midway through the third period. Namestnikov stayed down on the ice as trainers rushed out. He skated off with help and exited through the Avalanche bench. The 31-year-old Namestnikov had a towel pressed to his face.

“It’s scary,” Winnipeg teammate Mark Scheifele said. “You never want to see that much blood, no matter what, no matter who it is. Especially a guy on our squad. That sucks. All you can do is hope and pray that he’s OK. That’s a scary one. Just got to pray for him.”

It's the second scary situation involving the Jets in the series.

In Friday's game, Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon suffered a laceration on his hand that required stitches. Dillon was apparently cut by a skate blade during a scrum after the final horn. He skated toward the locker room holding his bleeding hand.

Dillon was ruled out Sunday.

“There are a lot of stitches holding it together, so our doctors are a little hesitant to put him back in this quick,” Bowness said. "If you asked him, he’d play. He’d just tape the whole hand up and play. He has that much desire.”

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Credit: AP Credit: AP