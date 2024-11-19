Jets fire general manager Joe Douglas after team goes 3-8 to start the season, AP source says

Breaking: Trump border czar: Protection for Haitians in Springfield can ‘end tomorrow’

The New York Jets have fired general manager Joe Douglas, according to a person with knowledge of the decision
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas speaks to reporters at the team’s training facility in Florham Park, N.J., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Dennis Waszak Jr.)
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. – Associated Press
22 minutes ago
The New York Jets have fired general manager Joe Douglas, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Douglas was in the final year of his contract after being hired in 2019. The Jets are 3-8 in a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations with a healthy Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. But the team struggled to a 2-3 start, and owner Woody Johnson fired coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8.

The Jets decided to also part ways Tuesday with Douglas, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the move. SNY first reported that Douglas was fired.

Douglas was 30-64 in his tenure with the Jets.

