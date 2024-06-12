Jets coach Robert Saleh says there's 'no issue' with Aaron Rodgers' minicamp absence

Saleh said Rodgers was away for a previous commitment that “is very important to him” — and something he told the team about ahead of time. Meanwhile, Reddick’s absence appears to stem from a contract issue.

On Wednesday, Saleh was asked specifically whether Rodgers was aware the team would term his absence as “unexcused.”

“I talked about it yesterday, but Aaron and I are on the exact same page,” Saleh said. "There's no issue between Aaron — or his teammates, for that matter. So, like I said, we addressed it yesterday. It's more of an issue for everyone outside the building than it is inside.

“And that's about it.”

Saleh reiterated that Rodgers had made the team aware of his plans in advance, but backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor said Tuesday he only learned he would be leading the starting offense earlier that morning. That implied neither Rodgers nor the Jets told Taylor — and perhaps his other teammates — that Rodgers would not attend the minicamp sessions.

“It’s a one-on-one conversation,” Saleh said of his chat with Rodgers. "That’s not something the team needed to know about.”

Rodgers, whose whereabouts were not disclosed by Saleh, attended the Jets' voluntary offseason workouts and practices while coming back from a torn left Achilles tendon that ended his season after just four snaps last year.

“He's been here for the majority of practices that weren't mandatory,” cornerback D.J. Reed said. "I think I saw something that said Coach said A.R. had something important he had to attend. That's our quarterback and if it's important to him, it's important to us.

“It's really not a big deal.”

Both Rodgers and Reddick are subject to $50,861 in fines for missing both days of minicamp practices.

