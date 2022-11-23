Jets bench Zach Wilson, Mike White to start vs. Bears

Wilson has taken a lot of criticism this week not only for his play on the field, but how he handled his postgame news conference. When asked if he thought he and the offense let down the defense — which sacked Mac Jones six times — Wilson replied curtly: "No. No."

It appeared to be a lack of accountability and rubbed some inside the Jets’ locker room the wrong way. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson vented after the game, without using names, saying the offense had a “sorry” performance and “hopefully, this is a wakeup for some people in the facility.”

Saleh acknowledged there might have been "a little irritation,” but insisted Wilson's comments had no bearing on the decision. Saleh said Wilson addressed the team, but declined to share details.

