JetBlue strikes a deal to sell Spirit's LaGuardia operation if it succeeds in buying Spirit

Spirit’s holdings at LaGuardia include six gates at the Marine Air Terminal and the rights to 22 daily takeoff and landing times or “slots.” Because of congestion in the New York area, slots are limited at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International Airport, making them particularly valuable to airlines like Frontier that hope to grow in the New York market. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said the agreement “will enable us to significantly expand our operations at LaGuardia” and reach more consumers in the New York City area.

The move by JetBlue to divest some Spirit assets comes two weeks after a federal judge sided with the government and struck down a JetBlue-American Airlines partnership on New York and Boston flights, saying the deal violated antitrust law. A different judge in Boston is handling the government's lawsuit against the JetBlue-Spirit sale, with a trial scheduled for October.