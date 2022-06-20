JetBlue raises offer again in bidding for Spirit Airlines

New York-based JetBlue said it increased its cash offer to $33.50 per share, or more than $3.6 billion. That is an increase per share of $2 over a June 6 offer and 50 cents over JetBlue's original April bid.

Frontier Airlines put Spirit in play in February when boards of the two airlines agreed to a merger in which Spirit shareholders would get cash and 48.5% of the combined company. That deal was originally valued around $2.9 billion but has lost value because of a decline in Frontier's stock price.