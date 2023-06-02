Jessica Pegula, American seeded No. 3, loses at French Open to Elise Mertens

Mertens is a 27-year-old Belgian who was a semifinalist at the 2018 Australian Open and twice has reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

But she still has not made it beyond the fourth round on the red clay in Paris. She will attempt to do that when she plays Sunday against No. 24 Anastasia Potapova or 2021 French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

With Pegula joining No. 5 Caroline Garcia, No. 8 Maria Sakkari and No. 10 Petra Kvitova on the sideline, four of the top 10 women's seeds already are gone. That's part of a pattern this year at Roland Garros: Only 12 seeds made it through two rounds, the fewest in Paris since the field expanded to 32 seeds in 2002.

Another woman from the United States joined Pegula on the way out early Friday: Peyton Stearns, the 2022 NCAA champion for the University of Texas, was eliminated by No. 9 Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 6-1 in 55 minutes.

Stearns, a big hitter who defeated 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round, simply could not find her targets. More than half of Kasatkina's 59 points came via the 30 unforced errors by Stearns.

Pegula had similar issues, making 28 unforced errors to only 13 by Mertens.

It was a rough start for Pegula. When she dumped a forehand into the net, Pegula chucked her racket off the ground, already down 4-0. The deficit was 5-0 after fewer than 20 minutes.

There was more of the same in the second set. Mertens used drop shots effectively, and Pegula couldn't get going.

In the opening game of the second set, she put a backhand into the net and bounced her racket off the court. She flubbed a forehand and rolled her eyes.

There was a moment of hope for Pegula when she held to lead 3-2, but then Mertens reeled off the final four games.

Now Pegula will attempt to chase a title in doubles alongside 19-year-old Coco Gauff, whose third-round match in singles comes Saturday against 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva. A year ago, Gauff was the runner-up in singles at the French Open — and she also made it to the final in doubles with Pegula.

“Obviously still a good chance to hopefully kind of go farther than we did last year,” Pegula said about doubles, “so definitely I'm going to be focusing on that now.”

