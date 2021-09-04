Jessica Chastain and real-life pal Oscar Isaac redo Bergman

The two, who starred together in the 2014 “A Most Violent Year,”’ used an intimacy coordinator and lots of talking to map out the bedroom scenes to make sure both were comfortable.

Isaac, who noted that their children are together in the same play group, said he and Chastain also watched films together try to figure out how to represent the sexual side of their relationship to make it seem truthful without going overboard.

“There are so many times you don’t buy it, and then it can get too gratuitous and you don’t really buy that either,” Isaac said.

Chastain said she appreciated talking through the characters and mapping out their relationship ahead of time.

“I would still get embarrassed, so bourbon helped a lot,” Chastain said, giggling. “But the level of trust was high.”

Caption Oscar Isaac, left, and Jessica Chastain pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Scenes of a Marriage' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sep, 4, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

