Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. soars 44% in stock market debut

The company promotes its products as using “clean" ingredients, but its image has taken a hit in the past due to product issues. Honest Co. paid $7.4 million to settle a 2015 class-action lawsuit that claimed its sunscreen was ineffective and not natural as the label said. And earlier this year, it recalled a bubble bath that may have been contaminated with infection-causing bacteria.

Honest Co., based in Los Angeles, said it sold nearly 26 million shares at $16 a piece during its initial public offering, raising almost $413 million. It plans to use some of the money to expand and sell its products outside the U.S.