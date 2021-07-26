Jesse Jackson among 39 arrested at sit-in at Sinema's office

Several hundred activists marched about a mile from a park to Sinema’s office in Phoenix’s Biltmore neighborhood, chanting “end the filibuster now.” Eliminating the filibuster would open the door for Democratic senators to enact voting rights bills and raise the federal minimum wage to $15, they said.

“I taught kids for 25 years that this is what you have to do to change things, and now it’s time to step up,” Barry Smith, a 59-year-old retired schoolteacher from Phoenix, said through tears as he sat outside Sinema’s office preparing to be arrested. “We’re supposed to be a democracy, so having a minority running the Senate is just so infuriating.”

Barber, co-chairman of the Poor People’s Campaign, said Sinema’s opposition to changing the filibuster is imperiling not only voting rights legislation but minimum wage, immigration and climate measures.

Those who were arrested were cited for trespassing and released, Phoenix police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said.

Sinema supports the voting rights legislation, but critics say her support is hollow if she stands in the way of procedural changes that would actually allow it to be enacted. She's teamed up with Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah for legislation to raise the minimum wage, but any proposal they develop is unlikely to be as high as the $15 sought by many in the labor movement.

“The filibuster compels moderation and helps protect the country from wild swings between opposing policy poles,” she wrote in the Washington Post last month in the most extensive explanation of her views she has given so far.

Demonstrators march toward the office of U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Phoenix. Thirty-five people were arrested, including civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, for refusing to leave Sinema's office while protesting her opposition to ending the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper) Credit: Jonathan J. Cooper Credit: Jonathan J. Cooper