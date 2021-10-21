Jerry Pinkney, award-winning illustrator, dies at 81

His other credits include “The Little Mermaid,” “John Henry,” “Black Cowboy” and “A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech that Inspired a Nation.” Valerie Flournoy, Virginia Hamilton and Julius Lester were among the writers he collaborated with.

In 2010, his wordless adaptation of the Aesop fable “The Lion and the Mouse” led to his receiving the Randolph Caldecott Medal for outstanding illustration. He was a five-time winner of the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award for best work by a Black artist, served on the U.S. Stamp Advisory Committee and designed the first Black Heritage stamps, including those honoring the King, Harriet Tubman and Jackie Robinson.

In 2016, he received two lifetime achievement awards: the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award (since renamed the Children’s Literature Legacy Award) and the Coretta Scott King Virginia Hamilton Award. His work has been displayed at the Library of Congress, the New York Public Library and the Norman Rockwell Museum among other locations.

“Picture books would become my way to make my artistic gifts useful,” he said in his acceptance speech for the Hamilton award. "I thought of the book as a vessel that could hold my interests, passions, desires, and hopes for my children and their children. Between its covers, it would hold histories as well as futures, truths and flights of fancy, my mother’s smile and my father’s pride.

“Books also enlarged and enhanced my interest in Black culture, allowing me a way to express my artistic impulses while sharing the adventures of John Henry and the courage of Harriet Tubman.”

According to Little, Brown, Pinkney and his wife had been working on a memoir at the time of his death. Jerry Pinkney had teamed with Gloria Jean Pinkney, whom he had known since high school, on “The Sunday Outing" and “Back Home," both based on Gloria's childhood.

He is survived by his wife, daughter Troy, sons Brian, Scott, and Myles Pinkney, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Caption This cover image released by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers shows "The Little Mermaid" by Caldecott Medalist Jerry Pinkney. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced that Pinkney died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at age 82 after a brief, non-Covid related illness. (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This cover image released by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers shows "The Tortoise & The Hare" by Caldecott Medalist Jerry Pinkney. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced that Pinkney died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at age 82 after a brief, non-Covid related illness. (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited