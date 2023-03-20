Jeremy Scott leaves Moschino after 10 years at fashion house

Most recently, he dressed a handful of A-listers for the Oscars, including putting Angela Bassett in a standout custom ultraviolet hand-draped gown with a huge bow neckline.

Massimo Ferretti, chair of Moschino parent Aeffe S.p.A., thanked Scott for "ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history.”

Scott called his years at Moschino has “a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination.”

He said he was proud of his legacy. He thanked Ferretti along with “all my fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections and my vision.”

